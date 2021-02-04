AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] is 46.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AirNet Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: ANTE] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.253 during the day while it closed the day at $3.21. The company report on January 4, 2021 that AirNet Entered into Investment Agreement with Unistar Group Holdings Ltd.

AirNet Technology Inc., formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. (“AirNet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANTE), an in-flight solution provider on connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia in China, announced that on December 30, 2020, it has entered into an investment agreement (the “Agreement”) with Unistar Group Holdings Ltd. (“Unistar”), an unaffiliated party of the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 23,876,308 ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.001 per share (each a “Share”), or approximately 19 % of the Company’s currently outstanding ordinary shares, to Unistar, in exchange for the delivery and transfer by Unistar to the Company of 500 computer servers specifically designed for mining cryptocurrencies. The computer servers were valued at US$ 2,530,888.61, representing a per Share consideration of US$0.106, or US$1.06 per American depositary share of the Company (each representing ten Shares). The per ADS consideration represents a 20% discount to the average closing price of the Company’s ADSs over the 20-trading day period ended on December 29, 2020, the last trading day prior to the date when the Agreement was signed.

Mr. Herman Guo, the Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented “The Company has recognized the needs to store and analyze data generated from the inflight connectivity business and the boom of the power of the blockchain technology as applied to the Company’s use cases. With the acquisition of 500 computer servers specifically designed for mining cryptocurrencies, the Agreement epitomizes the Company’s determination to create values for its investors along with its drive for technological innovations, which sets the Company on a relentless search for new venues to expand and broaden the Company’s ability to provide blockchain empowered solutions to its existing and potential clients. After careful evaluation of this opportunity, the Company is convinced that it is the right time to take another leap in technological innovation and form a new line of business embracing the mining of cryptocurrencies and future applications derived upon cryptocurrencies.”.

AirNet Technology Inc. stock has also gained 29.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANTE stock has inclined by 205.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 263.78% and gained 46.58% year-on date.

The market cap for ANTE stock reached $42.02 million, with 12.57 million shares outstanding and 1.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, ANTE reached a trading volume of 1352943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AirNet Technology Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

ANTE stock trade performance evaluation

AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.44. With this latest performance, ANTE shares gained by 23.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 263.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.69 for AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 1.13 for the last 200 days.

AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.26 and a Gross Margin at -29.07. AirNet Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.96.

Return on Total Capital for ANTE is now -430.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.52. Additionally, ANTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] managed to generate an average of -$143,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.AirNet Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AirNet Technology Inc. go to 20.00%.

AirNet Technology Inc. [ANTE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.40% of ANTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANTE stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 363,011, which is approximately 35.289% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 60,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in ANTE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.16 million in ANTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AirNet Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in AirNet Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ANTE] by around 204,655 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 20,000 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 274,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANTE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,478 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 20,000 shares during the same period.