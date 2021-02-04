AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $16

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] traded at a high on 02/02/21, posting a 1.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.08. The company report on January 26, 2021 that AGNC Investment Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6892605 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AGNC Investment Corp. stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.61%.

The market cap for AGNC stock reached $8.89 billion, with 553.20 million shares outstanding and 539.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 6892605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $16.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.68.

How has AGNC stock performed recently?

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.87 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.58, while it was recorded at 15.84 for the last single week of trading, and 14.08 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +386.08 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -336.71.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now 0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 580.11. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Earnings analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGNC Investment Corp. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -0.05%.

Insider trade positions for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

There are presently around $4,884 million, or 58.80% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,026,251, which is approximately -9.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,241,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $663.16 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $245.98 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -1.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 37,130,774 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 63,241,129 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 203,370,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,742,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,515,885 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 22,994,918 shares during the same period.