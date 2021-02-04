ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $8

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.90 during the day while it closed the day at $2.70. The company report on February 1, 2021 that ADMA Biologics Receives FDA Approval for ADMA BioCenters Plasma Collection Facility in Knoxville, TN.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) (“ADMA”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for its ADMA BioCenters plasma collection facility located in Knoxville, Tennessee. This plasma collection facility commenced operations and initiated source plasma collection in the third quarter of 2020, and with ’s approval, it is now FDA licensed to collect and introduce into interstate commerce human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S.

“The approval of this plasma collection facility was received well-ahead of the scheduled FDA goal date. This milestone represents yet another example of the Company’s continued progression towards achieving its objective of further securing its raw material supply chain and enhancing our end-to-end control of manufacturing operations,” said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. “With the Knoxville approval, we remain comfortably on track to achieve our goal of building out up to 10 plasma collection centers by 2024, including the potential approval of our plasma collection facility located in Maryville, Tennessee in the second half of this year, as well as the filing of Biologics License Applications (“BLAs”) for an additional two plasma collection centers. 2021 is off to an excellent start for our Company and ’s approval is the first in what we expect to be a series of value-creating FDA decisions during the year across all business segments. These achievements are expected to enhance the supply chain, increase product yields and improve margins for our revenue generating products as we continue towards profitability.”.

ADMA Biologics Inc. stock has also gained 19.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADMA stock has inclined by 29.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.88% and gained 38.46% year-on date.

The market cap for ADMA stock reached $249.56 million, with 87.70 million shares outstanding and 70.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 8440660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2019, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On December 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for ADMA shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

ADMA stock trade performance evaluation

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.47. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 27.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.15 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -141.14 and a Gross Margin at -37.48. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -164.50.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -47.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -210.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.48. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 322.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$153,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMA.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $125 million, or 54.50% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,584,802, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,471,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.77 million in ADMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.83 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 3.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 3,587,559 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 6,122,748 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 36,643,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,353,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 460,144 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 664,149 shares during the same period.