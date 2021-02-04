AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] Stock trading around $2.32 per share: What’s Next?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] gained 6.91% on the last trading session, reaching $2.32 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2021 that AcelRx Announces Pricing of $27.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in healthcare institutions, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 14.5 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $27.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by AcelRx. The offering is expected to close on or about January 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, AcelRx has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately 2.2 million additional shares of common stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 113.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $249.08 million with the latest information. ACRX stock price has been found in the range of $2.19 to $2.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, ACRX reached a trading volume of 5648536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.90.

Trading performance analysis for ACRX stock

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, ACRX shares gained by 85.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.86 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.62, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 1.45 for the last 200 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2368.06 and a Gross Margin at -197.34. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2325.91.

Return on Total Capital for ACRX is now -56.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.73. Additionally, ACRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 133.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] managed to generate an average of -$537,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRX.

An analysis of insider ownership at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]

There are presently around $52 million, or 25.40% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,455,022, which is approximately -0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 2.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,083,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.47 million in ACRX stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $8.76 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 5,420,769 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 927,852 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 15,876,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,224,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,069,369 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 308,936 shares during the same period.