Friday, February 5, 2021
type here...
Companies

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVCU] moved up 54.14: Why It’s Important

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: VCVCU] gained 54.14% on the last trading session, reaching $18.69 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq – VCVC).

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (“10X SPAC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VCVC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which 10X SPAC, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with REE Automotive (“REE”), a leader in e-Mobility, and result in REE becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, 10X SPAC shareholders will retain ownership of only 5.6% of the combined company.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether the 10X SPAC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

VCVCU stock price has been found in the range of $16.60 to $19.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 243.69K shares, VCVCU reached a trading volume of 3297279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVCU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp is set at 0.82

Trading performance analysis for VCVCU stock

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.40.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCVCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.84 for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVCU], while it was recorded at 13.23 for the last single week of trading.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVCU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVCU]

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

1 institutional holders increased their position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ:VCVCU] by around 98,950 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCVCU stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,950 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleAprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] is 36.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articlePure Storage Inc. [PSTG] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $17

More articles

Companies

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brandon Evans - 0
Dynatrace Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

Medtronic plc [MDT] Revenue clocked in at $27.87 billion, down -3.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Medtronic plc price plunged by -1.16 percent to reach at -$1.32. The company report on February 1, 2021 that BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon...
Read more
Companies

SM Energy Company [SM] Stock trading around $10.25 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
SM Energy Company stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.64% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more
Ticker Update

8×8 Inc (EGHT) Joins hand with Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Edison Baldwin - 0
8x8, Inc.(EGHT), a provider of communication solutions for the enterprise, and Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), a provider of security and optimization solutions for...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.