10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVCU] moved up 54.14: Why It’s Important

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: VCVCU] gained 54.14% on the last trading session, reaching $18.69 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq – VCVC).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (“10X SPAC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VCVC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which 10X SPAC, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with REE Automotive (“REE”), a leader in e-Mobility, and result in REE becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, 10X SPAC shareholders will retain ownership of only 5.6% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the 10X SPAC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

VCVCU stock price has been found in the range of $16.60 to $19.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 243.69K shares, VCVCU reached a trading volume of 3297279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVCU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp is set at 0.82

Trading performance analysis for VCVCU stock

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.40.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCVCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.84 for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVCU], while it was recorded at 13.23 for the last single week of trading.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVCU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [VCVCU]

1 institutional holders increased their position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ:VCVCU] by around 98,950 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCVCU stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,950 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.