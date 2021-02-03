why iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.45

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] price surged by 1.51 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on January 29, 2021 that “Vacation of Love” Producers Deliver Gift Packages Around the World in Celebration of Lunar New Year in China.

Chinese light comedy “Vacation of Love”, produced and released by iQIYI, is sponsoring Lunar New Year snack gift packages for the global Chinese diaspora. iQIYI and its global portal, joined by the Canadians for Youth Leadership and Action (CYLA) and International Youth Business Innovation (IYBI), is taking this opportunity to deliver Lunar New Year to the world, sharing the happiness of this special festival at a time when people are lacking social activities and companionship.

Vacation of Love is a light comedy starring Yao Chen, Bai Yu, Da Peng and Zhang Jingchu in celebration of the Lunar New Year in China. It tells the story of four groups of guests coming to the “True Love Resort”, and features a love story, an age-gap relationship, a middle-aged couple trying to save their marriage and a girl’s rebellious journey.

A sum of 9221079 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.13M shares. iQIYI Inc. shares reached a high of $22.56 and dropped to a low of $21.61 until finishing in the latest session at $22.22.

The one-year IQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.02. The average equity rating for IQ stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $22.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 27.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.37, while it was recorded at 21.94 for the last single week of trading, and 21.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.93 and a Gross Margin at -4.67. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.61.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -34.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.77. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$168,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

IQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,131 million, or 62.70% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 39,302,362, which is approximately -15.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 28,684,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $637.36 million in IQ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $480.78 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 421.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 57,546,554 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 30,241,114 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 143,136,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,924,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,930,150 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,642,244 shares during the same period.