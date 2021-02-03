why AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $46.50

AlloVir Inc. [NASDAQ: ALVR] jumped around 7.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $44.63 at the close of the session, up 21.28%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that AlloVir Announces Data Presentations at the 2021 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meeting Digital Experience.

AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, announced that it will present three oral presentations and one poster presentation during the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meeting of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) taking place virtually February 8 – 12, 2021.

Details of the oral presentations are as follows:.

AlloVir Inc. stock is now 16.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALVR Stock saw the intraday high of $47.00 and lowest of $36.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.96, which means current price is +25.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 235.99K shares, ALVR reached a trading volume of 1026293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALVR shares is $46.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALVR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AlloVir Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for AlloVir Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AlloVir Inc. is set at 4.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62.

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.58. With this latest performance, ALVR shares gained by 16.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.65% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.43, while it was recorded at 38.73 for the last single week of trading.

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -16182.42. AlloVir Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14447.88.

Return on Total Capital for ALVR is now -34.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.67. Additionally, ALVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.43.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.AlloVir Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.40 and a Current Ratio set at 28.40.

Insider trade positions for AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]

There are presently around $946 million, or 32.90% of ALVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALVR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,626,438, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 36.70% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 2,333,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.14 million in ALVR stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $103.69 million in ALVR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AlloVir Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in AlloVir Inc. [NASDAQ:ALVR] by around 21,051,941 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 5,819 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 131,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,189,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALVR stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,046,083 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 5,119 shares during the same period.