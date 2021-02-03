Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Charles & Colvard Ltd. [NASDAQ: CTHR] jumped around 0.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.10 at the close of the session, up 17.32%. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Charles & Colvard to Host its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call on February 4, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR), a globally recognized lab created gemstone company specializing in fine jewelry, will host an investor conference call and webcast presentation to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (“Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021”) at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The Company will release its financial results after market close the same day.

The investor conference call and accompanying presentation slides will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. stock is now 70.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTHR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.15 and lowest of $1.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.84, which means current price is +72.13% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 260.86K shares, CTHR reached a trading volume of 5020722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTHR shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Merriman Curhan Ford have made an estimate for Charles & Colvard Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2008. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Securities dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2008, representing the official price target for Charles & Colvard Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $4, while Northland Securities kept a Market Perform rating on CTHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charles & Colvard Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTHR in the course of the last twelve months was 147.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has CTHR stock performed recently?

Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.86. With this latest performance, CTHR shares gained by 70.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 197.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.93 for Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.33, while it was recorded at 1.79 for the last single week of trading, and 0.91 for the last 200 days.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.64 and a Gross Margin at +27.37. Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.11.

Return on Total Capital for CTHR is now -14.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.32. Additionally, CTHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR] managed to generate an average of -$128,377 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Charles & Colvard Ltd. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charles & Colvard Ltd. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Charles & Colvard Ltd. [CTHR]

There are presently around $10 million, or 25.80% of CTHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTHR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,601,914, which is approximately 37.484% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 770,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 million in CTHR stocks shares; and ARISTIDES CAPITAL LLC, currently with $1.34 million in CTHR stock with ownership of nearly -3.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Charles & Colvard Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Charles & Colvard Ltd. [NASDAQ:CTHR] by around 484,380 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,850,452 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,195,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,530,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTHR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,623 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 321,057 shares during the same period.