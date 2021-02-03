Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMS] slipped around -1.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.71 at the close of the session, down -15.91%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI® as an Adjunctive Treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in Parkinson’s Disease Patients Experiencing OFF Episodes.

– GOCOVRI is now the first and only medication approved to treat OFF and dyskinesia motor complications -.

– Adamas to host webcast conference call at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT -.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 31.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADMS Stock saw the intraday high of $6.93 and lowest of $5.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.15, which means current price is +34.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 361.49K shares, ADMS reached a trading volume of 2665019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMS shares is $9.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $30 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while BofA/Merrill kept a Underperform rating on ADMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12.

How has ADMS stock performed recently?

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, ADMS shares gained by 31.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.56 for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 5.86 for the last single week of trading, and 3.87 for the last 200 days.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.81 and a Gross Margin at +95.48. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -192.52.

Return on Total Capital for ADMS is now -53.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.99. Additionally, ADMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS] managed to generate an average of -$773,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMS.

Insider trade positions for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADMS]

There are presently around $64 million, or 67.90% of ADMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMS stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,742,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., holding 1,487,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.49 million in ADMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.32 million in ADMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMS] by around 2,112,224 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,562,790 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,530,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,205,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 807,435 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,085,993 shares during the same period.