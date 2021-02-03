Wall Street Analyst Initiated EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]. What else is Wall St. saying

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EYPT] traded at a high on 02/02/21, posting a 14.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.18. The company report on February 2, 2021 that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 9,100,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be $100.1 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, EyePoint granted the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,365,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 4, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3241028 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 8.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.78%.

The market cap for EYPT stock reached $195.06 million, with 12.80 million shares outstanding and 12.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 246.29K shares, EYPT reached a trading volume of 3241028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYPT shares is $17.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $4 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Laidlaw analysts kept a Buy rating on EYPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

How has EYPT stock performed recently?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.84. With this latest performance, EYPT shares gained by 100.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.20 for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.23, while it was recorded at 11.33 for the last single week of trading, and 6.80 for the last 200 days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -235.02 and a Gross Margin at +74.73. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -278.88.

Return on Total Capital for EYPT is now -83.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -247.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 607.47. Additionally, EYPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 601.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] managed to generate an average of -$676,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYPT.

Insider trade positions for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]

There are presently around $80 million, or 46.60% of EYPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYPT stocks are: ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 4,190,922, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.90% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 528,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.96 million in EYPT stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $5.45 million in EYPT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:EYPT] by around 68,882 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 116,094 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,861,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,046,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYPT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,830 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 36,105 shares during the same period.