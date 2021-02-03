Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] Is Currently -32.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNT] loss -32.86% on the last trading session, reaching $51.99 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Verint February Events Highlight AI and Reveal Compelling New Customer Engagement Research Results.

Verint®Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company™, announced the speaker line-up that discusses the new customer engagement challenges facing organizations worldwide in 2021 and how to overcome them through the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and more.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Insights into the Changing Customer Engagement Environment Ventana Research/Verint Joint WebinarFeb. 4, 1 p.m. ET.

Verint Systems Inc. represents 65.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.41 billion with the latest information. VRNT stock price has been found in the range of $47.65 to $52.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 523.11K shares, VRNT reached a trading volume of 5849914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNT shares is $81.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Verint Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Verint Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on VRNT stock. On May 31, 2019, analysts increased their price target for VRNT shares from 65 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verint Systems Inc. is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRNT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for VRNT stock

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.37. With this latest performance, VRNT shares dropped by -22.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.09 for Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.56, while it was recorded at 70.22 for the last single week of trading, and 51.18 for the last 200 days.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.03 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Verint Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Total Capital for VRNT is now 4.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.87. Additionally, VRNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] managed to generate an average of $4,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Verint Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verint Systems Inc. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verint Systems Inc. go to 14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]

There are presently around $3,198 million, or 97.60% of VRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,589,867, which is approximately -13.807% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,914,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.5 million in VRNT stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $194.62 million in VRNT stock with ownership of nearly 17.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verint Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VRNT] by around 7,355,147 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 7,592,926 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 46,555,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,503,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 967,080 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,257,918 shares during the same period.