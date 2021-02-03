The Benchmark Company lifts Codexis Inc. [CDXS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Codexis Inc. [NASDAQ: CDXS] gained 15.18% or 3.63 points to close at $27.54 with a heavy trading volume of 2115373 shares. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Codexis Introduces Improved Enzymes to Further Enhance Tate & Lyle’s Stevia and Allulose Production.

Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company and developer of high-performance enzymes, and Tate & Lyle (LSE: TATE.L), a leading global provider of food ingredients and solutions, have extended and deepened their relationship to enhance the production of two of Tate & Lyle’s newest sweeteners: DOLCIA PRIMA® Allulose and TASTEVA® M Stevia Sweetener.

Codexis’ latest novel enzyme products, generated in close collaboration with Tate & Lyle’s experts, will enable additional production efficiencies and further enhance Tate & Lyle’s ability to accelerate sugar and calorie reduction with best tasting, cost effective sweeteners. The new enzyme variants, which replace existing Codexis enzymes, are expected to allow Tate & Lyle to convert raw material into more finished stevia and allulose, reducing the already highly competitive cost of goods on the two products.

It opened the trading session at $24.93, the shares rose to $27.80 and dropped to $24.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDXS points out that the company has recorded 126.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -226.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 625.76K shares, CDXS reached to a volume of 2115373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Codexis Inc. [CDXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDXS shares is $24.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDXS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Codexis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, First Analysis Sec raised their target price from $12 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Codexis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on CDXS stock. On October 13, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CDXS shares from 8 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Codexis Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for CDXS stock

Codexis Inc. [CDXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.32. With this latest performance, CDXS shares gained by 26.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.40 for Codexis Inc. [CDXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.25, while it was recorded at 24.07 for the last single week of trading, and 14.70 for the last 200 days.

Codexis Inc. [CDXS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Codexis Inc. [CDXS] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.33 and a Gross Margin at +74.57. Codexis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.43.

Return on Total Capital for CDXS is now -13.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Codexis Inc. [CDXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.75. Additionally, CDXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Codexis Inc. [CDXS] managed to generate an average of -$74,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Codexis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Codexis Inc. [CDXS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Codexis Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Codexis Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Codexis Inc. [CDXS]

There are presently around $1,488 million, or 86.40% of CDXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDXS stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,363,484, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 5,361,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.65 million in CDXS stocks shares; and CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $109.75 million in CDXS stock with ownership of nearly -15.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Codexis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Codexis Inc. [NASDAQ:CDXS] by around 2,562,388 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 2,625,621 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 48,838,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,026,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDXS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,165,455 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 711,102 shares during the same period.