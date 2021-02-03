Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Tengasco Inc. [TGC] moved down -11.16: Why It's Important

By Edison Baldwin

Tengasco Inc. [AMEX: TGC] slipped around -0.27 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.15 at the close of the session, down -11.16%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates Continues to Investigate the Following Merger.

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018 and 2019 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) relating to its proposed acquisition by TRATON SE, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Navistar shareholders will receive $44.50 per share in cash. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/navistar-international-corporation. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Tengasco Inc. stock is now 73.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGC Stock saw the intraday high of $2.42 and lowest of $2.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.60, which means current price is +86.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, TGC reached a trading volume of 2440981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tengasco Inc. [TGC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tengasco Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has TGC stock performed recently?

Tengasco Inc. [TGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.52. With this latest performance, TGC shares gained by 74.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 226.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 268.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Tengasco Inc. [TGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.39, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 0.89 for the last 200 days.

Tengasco Inc. [TGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tengasco Inc. [TGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.28 and a Gross Margin at +16.23. Tengasco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.88.

Return on Total Capital for TGC is now -7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tengasco Inc. [TGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.25. Additionally, TGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tengasco Inc. [TGC] managed to generate an average of -$36,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Tengasco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Tengasco Inc. [TGC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 52.80% of TGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 206,785, which is approximately 13.253% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 74,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in TGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.1 million in TGC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tengasco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Tengasco Inc. [AMEX:TGC] by around 25,397 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 21,513 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 308,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,150 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 21,513 shares during the same period.

