Synchrony Financial [SYF] moved up 3.89: Why It’s Important

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] surged by $1.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $36.25 during the day while it closed the day at $36.04. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Doosan Bobcat Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Synchrony.

Worldwide leader in compact equipment to offer consumers new, competitive financing options at more than 500 U.S. Bobcat dealers.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Global compact equipment leader Doosan Bobcat North America announced a multi-year agreement with Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company. The collaboration provides Doosan Bobcat customers access to competitive consumer financing options through the company’s network of more than 500 Bobcat dealer locations across the United States.

Synchrony Financial stock has also gained 1.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYF stock has inclined by 44.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.63% and gained 3.83% year-on date.

The market cap for SYF stock reached $22.44 billion, with 583.80 million shares outstanding and 581.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 8210115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $45.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $33 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.77.

SYF stock trade performance evaluation

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.61 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.21, while it was recorded at 34.93 for the last single week of trading, and 26.45 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +91.47. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.47.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 7.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.20. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 550.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 3.05%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,224 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,478,670, which is approximately -3.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,334,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.44 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -0.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 45,201,386 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 48,122,146 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 440,073,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 533,397,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,759,416 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 5,061,445 shares during the same period.