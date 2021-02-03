Thursday, February 4, 2021
Finance

Stifel slashes price target on Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OBLN] loss -8.59% on the last trading session, reaching $4.15 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VIE, SMTX, NK, OBLN; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:.

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Horizon Therapeutics plc for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Viela Bio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. represents 7.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.29 million with the latest information. OBLN stock price has been found in the range of $3.98 to $4.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.27M shares, OBLN reached a trading volume of 1364996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2018, representing the official price target for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39.

Trading performance analysis for OBLN stock

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.95. With this latest performance, OBLN shares gained by 176.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 522.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.77 for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 1.19 for the last 200 days.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -674.52 and a Gross Margin at +11.70. Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -721.61.

Return on Total Capital for OBLN is now -110.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -160.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -163.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.12. Additionally, OBLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] managed to generate an average of -$696,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OBLN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]

Positions in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OBLN] by around 1,520,561 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 26,998 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 628,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,175,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBLN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 777,901 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,050 shares during the same period.

