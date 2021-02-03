Stephens lifts B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE: BGS] loss -13.31% on the last trading session, reaching $32.36 price per share at the time. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Class Action Investigation Against Robinhood and other Brokers on Behalf of Investors of BGS and other stocks Who Were Prevented from Trading.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 28, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, a national securities law firm that has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors, announces that it has commenced an investigation of Robinhood and other popular retail trading platforms on behalf of investors who invested or were prevented from investing in BGS and other stocks pursuant to trading bans on these stocks.

On January 28, 2021, customers of Robinhood and other popular trading platforms claimed that they were being blocked from purchasing shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and other securities that are being heavily shorted by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Inc. represents 64.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.05 billion with the latest information. BGS stock price has been found in the range of $31.90 to $37.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, BGS reached a trading volume of 3867707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGS shares is $30.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for B&G Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $28 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for B&G Foods Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B&G Foods Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BGS stock

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.84. With this latest performance, BGS shares gained by 16.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.99 for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.54, while it was recorded at 37.27 for the last single week of trading, and 27.00 for the last 200 days.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +22.24. B&G Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.60.

Return on Total Capital for BGS is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.49. Additionally, BGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] managed to generate an average of $26,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.B&G Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B&G Foods Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B&G Foods Inc. go to 16.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]

There are presently around $1,545 million, or 75.20% of BGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,430,968, which is approximately -2.862% of the company’s market cap and around 2.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,505,114 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.87 million in BGS stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $81.94 million in BGS stock with ownership of nearly -16.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B&G Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE:BGS] by around 3,326,470 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 4,197,348 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 40,220,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,743,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,212,460 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 804,327 shares during the same period.