Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] is 39.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: STAF] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.03 during the day while it closed the day at $0.94. The company report on December 31, 2020 that Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Closing of $1.74 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-marked under Nasdaq rules, of 2,662,596 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.655 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.74 million.

The Company intends to use 75% of the net proceeds from the registered direct offering to redeem a portion of its outstanding note due September 30, 2022, and 25% of the net proceeds from this offering to redeem a portion of its Series E Preferred Stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stock has also gained 2.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STAF stock has declined by -14.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.43% and gained 39.79% year-on date.

The market cap for STAF stock reached $16.77 million, with 8.78 million shares outstanding and 6.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, STAF reached a trading volume of 7249505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

STAF stock trade performance evaluation

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, STAF shares gained by 39.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.84 for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9341, while it was recorded at 0.8778 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8257 for the last 200 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.22 and a Gross Margin at +16.14. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for STAF is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.28. Additionally, STAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] managed to generate an average of -$18,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.01.Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAF.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.50% of STAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 104,128, which is approximately 56.388% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CLARAPHI ADVISORY NETWORK, LLC, holding 77,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72000.0 in STAF stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $30000.0 in STAF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:STAF] by around 66,194 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 36,863 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 197,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAF stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,649 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.