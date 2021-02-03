Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] gain 45.89% so far this year. What now?

Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE: SI] gained 13.80% on the last trading session, reaching $108.41 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Silvergate Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) announced that it has completed its underwritten public offering of 4,563,493 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $63.00 per share, before underwriting discounts, including 595,238 additional shares of Class A common stock upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.

The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $287.5 million before discounts and expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to further supplement the regulatory capital levels of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (the “Bank”), and for other general corporate purposes, which may include providing capital to support the Company’s growth organically or through strategic acquisitions, and other growth initiatives, including the Bank’s SEN Leverage lending product, custody and other digital asset services.

Silvergate Capital Corporation represents 18.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.86 billion with the latest information. SI stock price has been found in the range of $95.40 to $111.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 927.42K shares, SI reached a trading volume of 1450177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SI shares is $90.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on SI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvergate Capital Corporation is set at 9.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.41.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.36. With this latest performance, SI shares gained by 45.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 677.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 626.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.45 for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.62, while it was recorded at 92.55 for the last single week of trading, and 26.86 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.94. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.61.

Return on Total Capital for SI is now 9.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.38. Additionally, SI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Silvergate Capital Corporation posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SI.

There are presently around $1,149 million, or 65.50% of SI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SI stocks are: SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,581,333, which is approximately 12.307% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,552,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.25 million in SI stocks shares; and FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $118.71 million in SI stock with ownership of nearly 7.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvergate Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE:SI] by around 2,387,767 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 625,912 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,586,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,600,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 556,322 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 487,551 shares during the same period.