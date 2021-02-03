SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] moved down -12.00: Why It’s Important

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [AMEX: SILV] slipped around -1.34 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.83 at the close of the session, down -12.00%. The company report on February 3, 2021 that SilverCrest Announces Positive Feasibility Study Results and Technical Report Filing for the Las Chispas Project.

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (“SilverCrest” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce positive results from a Feasibility Study (the “Feasibility Study”) for the Las Chispas Project (“Las Chispas” or the “Project”) in Sonora, Mexico. Details of the Feasibility Study, including an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and an initial Mineral Reserve Estimate, are provided in a technical report filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile entitled, “NI 43-101 Technical Report & Feasibility Study on the Las Chispas Project” with an effective date of January 4, 2021 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report has been prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc (“Ausenco”) with the assistance of several other independent engineering companies and consultants.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock is now -12.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SILV Stock saw the intraday high of $10.82 and lowest of $9.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.88, which means current price is +12.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 942.07K shares, SILV reached a trading volume of 1939388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]?

Desjardins have made an estimate for SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SilverCrest Metals Inc. is set at 0.90 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.29.

How has SILV stock performed recently?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.91. With this latest performance, SILV shares dropped by -12.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.53 for SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.74, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.14 for the last 200 days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SILV is now -57.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.43. Additionally, SILV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.29.

Earnings analysis for SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SilverCrest Metals Inc. posted 17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 17.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SILV.

Insider trade positions for SilverCrest Metals Inc. [SILV]

There are presently around $504 million, or 49.02% of SILV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SILV stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 8,488,411, which is approximately -2.044% of the company’s market cap and around 3.92% of the total institutional ownership; SPROTT INC., holding 7,688,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.58 million in SILV stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $58.69 million in SILV stock with ownership of nearly 16.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SilverCrest Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. [AMEX:SILV] by around 4,534,850 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,851,743 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 42,927,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,314,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SILV stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 916,483 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,190,642 shares during the same period.