Sabre Corporation [SABR] Revenue clocked in at $1.96 billion, down -1.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] jumped around 0.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.81 at the close of the session, up 4.70%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Sabre announces upcoming webcast of fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call.

Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) (NASDAQ: SABR) will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call on February 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the impact of COVID-19 on the business. The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre’s website at investors.sabre.com.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Sabre website at investors.sabre.com. A replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

Sabre Corporation stock is now -1.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SABR Stock saw the intraday high of $11.87 and lowest of $11.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.83, which means current price is +13.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.14M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 6975122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $5 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $10, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02.

How has SABR stock performed recently?

Sabre Corporation [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.79. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.64, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.47 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.31 and a Gross Margin at +21.93. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.03.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now 9.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 364.32. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 352.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of $17,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Sabre Corporation [SABR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corporation posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

Insider trade positions for Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $3,816 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,428,297, which is approximately 9.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,130,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.79 million in SABR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $207.15 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 0.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 94,140,912 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 35,821,454 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 193,182,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,144,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,096,488 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 15,876,281 shares during the same period.