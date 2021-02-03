ROTH Capital lifts Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: TRCH] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.86 during the day while it closed the day at $1.80. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Torchlight Chairman Converts $1.6 Million of Debt Into Common Stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company (“Torchlight”), announced that the McCabe Petroleum Corporation, owned by Torchlight’s chairman Greg McCabe, converted the entire principal amount of its $1.5 million secured convertible promissory note issued by Torchlight in September of 2020 into common stock at its conversion price of $0.375 per share, totaling 4,000,000 shares. Additionally, Mr. McCabe converted the entire principal amount of the $100,000 promissory note issued by Torchlight in December 2020 into common stock at its conversion price of $1.00 per share, totaling 100,000 shares.

“Once again, Mr. McCabe has demonstrated his confidence in Torchlight and its oil and gas assets,” stated John Brda, CEO of Torchlight. “Management and our board of directors appreciate his continued support.”.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. stock has also loss -5.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TRCH stock has inclined by 556.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 462.50% and gained 157.14% year-on date.

The market cap for TRCH stock reached $170.06 million, with 98.24 million shares outstanding and 79.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, TRCH reached a trading volume of 9336485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 566.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

TRCH stock trade performance evaluation

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.76. With this latest performance, TRCH shares gained by 157.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 462.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.34 for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9010, while it was recorded at 1.6680 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4735 for the last 200 days.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -987.84 and a Gross Margin at -549.17. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1318.49.

Return on Total Capital for TRCH is now -19.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.66. Additionally, TRCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] managed to generate an average of -$4,919,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRCH.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 14.40% of TRCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,312,207, which is approximately 14.773% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 852,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 million in TRCH stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.09 million in TRCH stock with ownership of nearly 438.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:TRCH] by around 956,666 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,154,686 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,839,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,950,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRCH stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,609 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,076,698 shares during the same period.