RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] gain 38.45% so far this year. What now?

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RAVE] gained 22.33% on the last trading session, reaching $1.26 price per share at the time. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Pizza Inn Takes Bold Stand For Election Reform.

Widespread concerns over fraud demand commonsense changes to rebuild unity and confidence.

Pizza Inn is known as America’s Hometown Pizza Place because the brand stays squarely focused on creating a close-knit community centered on traditional American values. These values include the preservation of American democracy, which millions of brave men and women have fought to protect. And our democracy’s very foundation relies on fair and transparent elections.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. represents 15.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.45 million with the latest information. RAVE stock price has been found in the range of $1.03 to $1.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, RAVE reached a trading volume of 7598361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $20 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2015, representing the official price target for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wunderlich analysts kept a Buy rating on RAVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for RAVE stock

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.76. With this latest performance, RAVE shares gained by 38.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.30 for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9650, while it was recorded at 1.0682 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7678 for the last 200 days.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.50 and a Gross Margin at +63.34. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.21.

Return on Total Capital for RAVE is now 14.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -171.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,254.27. Additionally, RAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,128.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE] managed to generate an average of -$192,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [RAVE]

There are presently around $1 million, or 37.70% of RAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 241,811, which is approximately -0.854% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WATCHMAN GROUP, INC., holding 212,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in RAVE stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $79000.0 in RAVE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ:RAVE] by around 166,536 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 66,302 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 520,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 753,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAVE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,582 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 64,220 shares during the same period.