Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] stock Upgrade by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $29

Prothena Corporation plc [NASDAQ: PRTA] price surged by 30.45 percent to reach at $3.35. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Prothena Announces Confirmatory Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL Study of Birtamimab in Mayo Stage IV Patients with AL Amyloidosis under SPA Agreement with FDA.

Significant survival benefit observed in VITAL study for birtamimab-treated patients with AL amyloidosis at high risk for early mortality (Mayo Stage IV, HR=0.413, p=0.025, over 9 months).

SPA agreement with FDA to enable registration of birtamimab at unprecedented p<0.10 for primary endpoint of all-cause mortality in Mayo Stage IV patients with AL amyloidosis. A sum of 2490275 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 266.04K shares. Prothena Corporation plc shares reached a high of $14.98 and dropped to a low of $13.00 until finishing in the latest session at $14.35. The one-year PRTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.14. The average equity rating for PRTA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTA shares is $19.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Prothena Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Prothena Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on PRTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prothena Corporation plc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 871.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40.

PRTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.22. With this latest performance, PRTA shares gained by 19.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.46, while it was recorded at 12.11 for the last single week of trading, and 11.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prothena Corporation plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10535.38. Prothena Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9542.63.

Return on Total Capital for PRTA is now -27.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.40. Additionally, PRTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] managed to generate an average of -$1,523,078 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Prothena Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

PRTA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prothena Corporation plc posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prothena Corporation plc go to -8.40%.

Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $519 million, or 94.80% of PRTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTA stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 9,426,640, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,728,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.5 million in PRTA stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $50.86 million in PRTA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prothena Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Prothena Corporation plc [NASDAQ:PRTA] by around 2,746,341 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 4,212,141 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 29,210,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,169,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 886,989 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,158,426 shares during the same period.