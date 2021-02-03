Precigen Inc. [PGEN] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $5

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] slipped around -0.86 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.61 at the close of the session, down -10.15%. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Precigen Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN) announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock. Precigen sold 17,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.50 per share, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock. Gross proceeds to Precigen from the offering were approximately $129.4 million before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by Precigen.

Wells Fargo Securities and Stifel acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities acted as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-manager for the offering.

Precigen Inc. stock is now -25.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $8.63 and lowest of $7.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.10, which means current price is +0.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, PGEN reached a trading volume of 3908264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Precigen Inc. [PGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Precigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has PGEN stock performed recently?

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, PGEN shares dropped by -25.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.64, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 5.43 for the last 200 days.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precigen Inc. [PGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.14 and a Gross Margin at +32.32. Precigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -227.25.

Return on Total Capital for PGEN is now -38.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 345.75. Additionally, PGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 293.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] managed to generate an average of -$240,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precigen Inc. posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

Insider trade positions for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

There are presently around $939 million, or 62.50% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 84,021,428, which is approximately 1.487% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 7,558,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.52 million in PGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $53.11 million in PGEN stock with ownership of nearly -3.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN] by around 5,840,525 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,894,988 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 113,662,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,398,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGEN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 828,261 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 745,978 shares during the same period.