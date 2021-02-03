Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] Stock trading around $8.72 per share: What’s Next?

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE: PBI] price plunged by -19.18 percent to reach at -$2.07. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 12, 2021.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

About Pitney Bowes.

A sum of 13565809 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.95M shares. Pitney Bowes Inc. shares reached a high of $9.88 and dropped to a low of $8.23 until finishing in the latest session at $8.72.

The one-year PBI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -21.96. The average equity rating for PBI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $7.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.02. With this latest performance, PBI shares gained by 41.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.09 for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.73, while it was recorded at 9.79 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pitney Bowes Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.94 and a Gross Margin at +40.02. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.25.

Return on Total Capital for PBI is now 6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,036.12. Additionally, PBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,015.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] managed to generate an average of $3,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Pitney Bowes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PBI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBI.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,123 million, or 80.00% of PBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,208,898, which is approximately -0.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,104,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.15 million in PBI stocks shares; and MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $63.87 million in PBI stock with ownership of nearly 35.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI] by around 17,373,199 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 15,254,040 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 96,213,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,840,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,223,866 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 437,728 shares during the same period.