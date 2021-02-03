Northcoast slashes price target on Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] – find out why.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -17.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.43%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Harley-Davidson Unveils The Hardwire Five-Year Strategic Plan; Targets Profitable Growth and Brand Desirability.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”) (NYSE:HOG) has announced The Hardwire, its 2021-2025 strategic plan targeting long-term profitable growth and shareholder value, and aiming to enhance its position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world.

Over the last 12 months, HOG stock dropped by -2.46%. The one-year Harley-Davidson Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.67. The average equity rating for HOG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.22 billion, with 153.25 million shares outstanding and 152.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, HOG stock reached a trading volume of 14395435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $40.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $39 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

HOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.43. With this latest performance, HOG shares dropped by -9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.48 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.82, while it was recorded at 39.24 for the last single week of trading, and 29.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harley-Davidson Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for HOG is now 5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 416.21. Additionally, HOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] managed to generate an average of $84,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

HOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 0.50%.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,590 million, or 96.70% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,160,557, which is approximately -6.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,027,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $433.31 million in HOG stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $416.53 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly 39.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 19,286,639 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 15,086,919 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 103,630,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,004,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,692,409 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,545,787 shares during the same period.