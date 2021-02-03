Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX] is 33.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Moleculin Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: MBRX] gained 35.96% or 1.69 points to close at $6.39 with a heavy trading volume of 53915423 shares. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Moleculin Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (“Moleculin” or the “Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) in an underwritten public offering. All shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) in the offering will be sold by Moleculin. As part of this offering, Moleculin intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

It opened the trading session at $7.41, the shares rose to $8.78 and dropped to $6.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MBRX points out that the company has recorded -4.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -229.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 473.34K shares, MBRX reached to a volume of 53915423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moleculin Biotech Inc. is set at 0.75 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for MBRX stock

Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, MBRX shares gained by 33.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.87 for Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.27, while it was recorded at 5.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.48 for the last 200 days.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MBRX is now -115.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.43. Additionally, MBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX] managed to generate an average of -$825,312 per employee.Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moleculin Biotech Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -336.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBRX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX]

There are presently around $3 million, or 21.80% of MBRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBRX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 148,526, which is approximately -34.836% of the company’s market cap and around 11.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 104,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.67 million in MBRX stocks shares; and QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD, currently with $0.38 million in MBRX stock with ownership of nearly 460.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moleculin Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Moleculin Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:MBRX] by around 108,968 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 246,856 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 145,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBRX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,635 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 14,089 shares during the same period.