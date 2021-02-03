Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] Stock trading around $28.43 per share: What’s Next?

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MWK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.80% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.15%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Mohawk Group Accelerates Accretive M&A Strategy Announcing Acquisition of Leading E-Commerce Essential Oils and Wellness Brands Portfolio.

Company Raises 2021 Net Revenue Outlook Range to $340 million – $370 million.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Provides 2021 Net Income Outlook Range of $1 million – $5 million & 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook Range of $28 million – $32 million.

Over the last 12 months, MWK stock rose by 524.84%. The one-year Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.46. The average equity rating for MWK stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $644.22 million, with 17.09 million shares outstanding and 7.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 579.60K shares, MWK stock reached a trading volume of 1357951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MWK shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

MWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.15. With this latest performance, MWK shares gained by 65.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 275.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 524.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.03 for Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.81, while it was recorded at 24.21 for the last single week of trading, and 8.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.47 and a Gross Margin at +39.35. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.37.

Return on Total Capital for MWK is now -137.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -296.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -730.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.25. Additionally, MWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] managed to generate an average of -$408,257 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 92.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.73.Mohawk Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

MWK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. posted -1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MWK.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [MWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $133 million, or 17.10% of MWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MWK stocks are: AVORY & COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 736,458, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.70% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 713,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.28 million in MWK stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $12.42 million in MWK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MWK] by around 3,095,840 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 149,197 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,429,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,674,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MWK stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,617,936 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 10,442 shares during the same period.