MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] Revenue clocked in at $28.61 million, up 128.35% YTD: What’s Next?

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: YGMZ] plunged by -$12.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $58.00 during the day while it closed the day at $23.20. The company report on December 31, 2020 that Mingzhu Logistics Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results of First Half Year of 2020.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YGMZ), a China-based trucking services provider, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Six months ended June 30, 2020.

The market cap for YGMZ stock reached $264.71 million, with 11.41 million shares outstanding and 3.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 577.43K shares, YGMZ reached a trading volume of 6591903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is set at 5.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for YGMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.25.

YGMZ stock trade performance evaluation

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YGMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 28.75 for the last single week of trading.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.10 and a Gross Margin at +13.22. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for YGMZ is now 18.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.02. Additionally, YGMZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.