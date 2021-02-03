Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] Revenue clocked in at $47.35 billion, down -4.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] price surged by 0.53 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Dr. Stephen Mayo Elected to Merck Board of Directors.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced that Dr. Stephen “Steve” L. Mayo, professor, California Institute of Technology, will join the company’s Board of Directors effective March 15, 2021. Dr. Mayo will stand for election with the company’s other directors at Merck’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 25, 2021. With the addition of Dr. Mayo, the Merck board will consist of 14 members.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Mayo to the Merck Board. He brings extensive scientific expertise, and we look forward to his contributions and insights,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck.

A sum of 9407611 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.11M shares. Merck & Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $78.92 and dropped to a low of $77.70 until finishing in the latest session at $77.77.

The one-year MRK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.58. The average equity rating for MRK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $96.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $91 to $105, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on MRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 303.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, MRK shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.84 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.00, while it was recorded at 77.44 for the last single week of trading, and 80.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Merck & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.62 and a Gross Margin at +70.25. Merck & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.13.

Return on Total Capital for MRK is now 25.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.57. Additionally, MRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] managed to generate an average of $138,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MRK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Merck & Co. Inc. posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 7.53%.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $144,789 million, or 76.10% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 209,865,924, which is approximately -1.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 196,888,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.31 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.1 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly -1.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,319 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 84,113,883 shares. Additionally, 1,053 investors decreased positions by around 94,225,694 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 1,683,422,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,861,761,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,257,878 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 7,416,733 shares during the same period.