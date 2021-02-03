Thursday, February 4, 2021
Market cap of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] reaches 6.31B – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHLS] surged by $1.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $41.76 during the day while it closed the day at $38.84. The company report on January 30, 2021 that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 88,550,000 shares of Class A common stock. The offering consisted of 11,550,000 shares of Class A common stock issued and sold by the Company, which included an additional 2,550,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of the Company’s common stock from the Company, and 77,000,000 shares of Class A common stock sold by a parent entity of the Company controlled by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (the “Selling Stockholder”), which included an additional 9,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of the Company’s common stock from the Selling Stockholder, in each case at an initial public offering price of $25.00 per share. The Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SHLS” on January 27, 2021.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Guggenheim Securities and UBS Investment Bank acted as joint book-running managers and Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Credit Suisse are acting as book-runners. Cowen and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers.

The market cap for SHLS stock reached $6.31 billion, with 162.36 million shares outstanding and 70.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.21M shares, SHLS reached a trading volume of 10669763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is set at 4.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.12.

SHLS stock trade performance evaluation

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.64 and a Gross Margin at +24.91. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.40.

Return on Total Capital for SHLS is now 15.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.38. Additionally, SHLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

