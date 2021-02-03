Market cap of Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] reaches 84.28M – now what?

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX: OGEN] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.94 at the close of the session, up 2.40%. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Oragenics Issues Letter to Stockholders.

Provides update on competitive positioning of Terra CoV-2 vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, expects to file IND in 3Q21.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) issued the following letter to stockholders from its President and Chief Executive Officer, Alan Joslyn, Ph.D.:.

Oragenics Inc. stock is now 108.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.98 and lowest of $0.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.09, which means current price is +101.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.17M shares, OGEN reached a trading volume of 10504977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oragenics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has OGEN stock performed recently?

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.76. With this latest performance, OGEN shares gained by 114.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.22 for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6141, while it was recorded at 0.9455 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6666 for the last 200 days.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for OGEN is now -80.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.69. Additionally, OGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] managed to generate an average of -$2,223,715 per employee.Oragenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Earnings analysis for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oragenics Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGEN.

Insider trade positions for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]

There are presently around $9 million, or 7.10% of OGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 4,612,166, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,422,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 million in OGEN stocks shares; and SARA-BAY FINANCIAL, currently with $0.94 million in OGEN stock with ownership of nearly -23.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oragenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN] by around 1,286,997 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 442,191 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,844,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,574,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGEN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 419,433 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 102,790 shares during the same period.