Market cap of Kennametal Inc. [KMT] reaches 3.05B – now what?

Kennametal Inc. [NYSE: KMT] slipped around -3.47 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $35.85 at the close of the session, down -8.83%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Kennametal, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Kennametal, Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Second Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Kennametal Inc. stock is now -1.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KMT Stock saw the intraday high of $38.00 and lowest of $35.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.80, which means current price is +3.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 630.06K shares, KMT reached a trading volume of 1960500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMT shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Kennametal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $34 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Kennametal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on KMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kennametal Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Kennametal Inc. [KMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.11. With this latest performance, KMT shares dropped by -1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Kennametal Inc. [KMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.69, while it was recorded at 38.19 for the last single week of trading, and 31.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kennametal Inc. [KMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.54 and a Gross Margin at +28.15. Kennametal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.30.

Return on Total Capital for KMT is now 6.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kennametal Inc. [KMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.94. Additionally, KMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kennametal Inc. [KMT] managed to generate an average of -$629 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Kennametal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kennametal Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kennametal Inc. go to 32.00%.

There are presently around $3,088 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMT stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 9,492,709, which is approximately 9.94% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,049,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.43 million in KMT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $269.13 million in KMT stock with ownership of nearly -5.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kennametal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Kennametal Inc. [NYSE:KMT] by around 4,382,850 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 4,602,645 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 77,161,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,147,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,195,696 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 607,462 shares during the same period.