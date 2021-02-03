Market cap of Agrify Corporation [AGFY] reaches 194.97M – now what?

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] surged by $3.28 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.00 during the day while it closed the day at $14.20. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Agrify Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized $54 Million Initial Public Offering.

Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 5,400,000 shares of common stock at a price of $10.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $54 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Agrify. The shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “AGFY” on January 28, 2021.

Maxim Group LLC and Roth Capital Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The market cap for AGFY stock reached $194.97 million, with 13.73 million shares outstanding and 5.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, AGFY reached a trading volume of 1742506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.74.

Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.