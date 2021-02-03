Market Analysts see eBay Inc. [EBAY] gaining to $59. Time to buy?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] price plunged by -1.95 percent to reach at -$1.14. The company report on January 30, 2021 that eBay, Inc. Announces Redemption of Its Outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2056.

eBay, Inc. (“eBay” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EBAY) announced its intention to redeem all of its outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes due 2056 (CUSIP No. 278642202) (the “Notes”), pursuant to its option under the Indenture, dated as of October 28, 2010 (the “Indenture”), by and among the Company, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee (the “Trustee”). The redemption date is March 1, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”), and the redemption price is equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed to the Redemption Date, in accordance with the terms of the Notes. As of the date hereof, there was $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding. Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About eBay.

A sum of 8571771 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.60M shares. eBay Inc. shares reached a high of $58.78 and dropped to a low of $57.10 until finishing in the latest session at $57.33.

The one-year EBAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.58. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $62.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 28.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.74 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.81, while it was recorded at 57.42 for the last single week of trading, and 51.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.62 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.72.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 17.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.45. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $134,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

EBAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eBay Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 18.95%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,918 million, or 94.50% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,719,745, which is approximately -1.673% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,465,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.83 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -0.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 437 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 51,319,397 shares. Additionally, 485 investors decreased positions by around 71,101,007 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 504,098,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 626,518,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,342,965 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 8,990,599 shares during the same period.