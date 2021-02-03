MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] is -6.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MAG Silver Corp. [AMEX: MAG] traded at a low on 02/02/21, posting a -13.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.16. The company report on January 27, 2021 that MAG Silver Reports Fourth Quarter Production From Juanicipio.

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or “MAG Silver”) is pleased to report fourth quarter production of development material from the Juanicipio Project (56% / 44% joint venture between Fresnillo plc (“Fresnillo”) and MAG Silver). As reported to MAG by the project operator Fresnillo, 30,397 tonnes of development material were processed during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, with total production for the quarter on a 100% basis of 230 thousand silver ounces and 443 gold ounces (attributable to MAG: 101 thousand ounces of silver and 195 ounces of gold). Combined with the 42,476 tonnes of mineralized material processed last August and September, production in 2020 on a 100% basis totaled 623 thousand silver ounces and 1,053 gold ounces (attributable to MAG: 274 thousand ounces of silver and 463 ounces of gold). The associated lead and zinc production will be reported with MAG’s year end filings.

The development material is being processed through the nearby Fresnillo processing plant (100% owned by Fresnillo) with the lead (silver rich) and zinc concentrates treated at market terms under off-take agreements with Met-Mex Peñoles, S.A. de C.V. in Torreón, Mexico. The revenue from this production, net of processing and treatment charges, will be used by the joint venture to offset initial project capital cash requirements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1341589 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MAG Silver Corp. stands at 11.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.62%.

The market cap for MAG stock reached $1.65 billion, with 93.44 million shares outstanding and 83.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 722.30K shares, MAG reached a trading volume of 1341589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MAG Silver Corp. [MAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAG shares is $18.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for MAG Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2017, representing the official price target for MAG Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $20.50, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on MAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MAG Silver Corp. is set at 1.68 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

How has MAG stock performed recently?

MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, MAG shares dropped by -6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for MAG Silver Corp. [MAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.14, while it was recorded at 19.10 for the last single week of trading, and 15.80 for the last 200 days.

MAG Silver Corp. [MAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MAG is now -4.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, MAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MAG Silver Corp. [MAG] managed to generate an average of -$587,285 per employee.MAG Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 232.20 and a Current Ratio set at 232.20.

Earnings analysis for MAG Silver Corp. [MAG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MAG Silver Corp. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAG.

Insider trade positions for MAG Silver Corp. [MAG]

There are presently around $761 million, or 43.40% of MAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAG stocks are: SPROTT INC. with ownership of 5,188,891, which is approximately 5.39% of the company’s market cap and around 21.80% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 3,618,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.33 million in MAG stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $62.86 million in MAG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MAG Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in MAG Silver Corp. [AMEX:MAG] by around 8,214,776 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,634,208 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 28,854,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,703,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAG stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,613,048 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 780,389 shares during the same period.