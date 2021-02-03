Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Avinger Inc. [AVGR] – find out why.

Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Avinger Closes $14.4 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) (the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), announced the closing of an underwritten offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $1.44 per share.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A sum of 11564744 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.32M shares. Avinger Inc. shares reached a high of $1.59 and dropped to a low of $1.47 until finishing in the latest session at $1.53.

The one-year AVGR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.8. The average equity rating for AVGR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Avinger Inc. [AVGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGR shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Avinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Avinger Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.30 to $1, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on AVGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avinger Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

AVGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.90. With this latest performance, AVGR shares gained by 247.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.29 for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7880, while it was recorded at 1.5620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4768 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avinger Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avinger Inc. [AVGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -212.01 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Avinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -213.01.

Return on Total Capital for AVGR is now -102.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -189.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -237.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.49. Additionally, AVGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] managed to generate an average of -$240,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Avinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AVGR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avinger Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGR.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.20% of AVGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGR stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,351,400, which is approximately 85.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 825,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 million in AVGR stocks shares; and SPECTRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. (NB/CA), currently with $0.46 million in AVGR stock with ownership of nearly -62.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avinger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGR] by around 2,201,341 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 3,738,670 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,955,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,984,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 391,800 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,231,742 shares during the same period.