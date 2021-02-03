JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] is -0.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.83%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Statement from JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes on Confirmation of Pete Buttigieg for Secretary of Transportation.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes issued the following statement:.

“JetBlue congratulates Pete Buttigieg on his Senate confirmation to become the next Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Secretary Buttigieg brings to the role a strong understanding of the importance of infrastructure investment, which we’re hopeful will include modernizing the nation’s air traffic control system, a top priority for JetBlue. We also welcome President Biden’s immediate focus on climate change and look forward to collaborating with the Secretary on opportunities that lie ahead. And with considerable and significant challenges still facing the airline industry amid the pandemic recovery, we’ll also look to the Secretary for support to ensure we emerge in a position to help power the economy when the crisis is over.”.

Over the last 12 months, JBLU stock dropped by -27.92%. The one-year JetBlue Airways Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.08. The average equity rating for JBLU stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.64 billion, with 272.40 million shares outstanding and 271.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.63M shares, JBLU stock reached a trading volume of 8998259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $15.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for JBLU shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.88, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 12.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.53 and a Gross Margin at -63.81. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.06.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -23.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.33. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.22.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JetBlue Airways Corporation posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

There are presently around $3,017 million, or 71.40% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,504,568, which is approximately -2.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,189,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.2 million in JBLU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $319.07 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 32.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 18,736,454 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 19,562,961 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 170,756,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,056,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,528,110 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,016,310 shares during the same period.