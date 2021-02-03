Jefferies slashes price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] – find out why.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [NYSE: FMS] loss -10.22% or -3.98 points to close at $34.98 with a heavy trading volume of 2050256 shares. The company report on September 17, 2020 that Essential Role of Ultrapure Dialysis Fluid Highlighted on World Patient Safety Day.

Fresenius Medical Care Asia Pacific responds to call for education in preparation of ultrapure dialysis fluid in developing economies.

Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s leading provider of dialysis products and services, announced the launch of the organization’s first World Patient Safety Day initiative to raise awareness of the importance of ultrapure dialysis fluid for developing economies across Asia Pacific. On 17 September each year, the World Health Organization (WHO), international partners and all countries commemorate World Patient Safety Day: a day that aims to increase global awareness of the need to protect patients in healthcare settings. Fresenius Medical Care Asia Pacific has chosen this important day to highlight the crucial role that ultrapure dialysis fluid (UPDF) plays in reducing morbidity and mortality in hemodialysis (HD) patients,1 and to launch a multi-year initiative providing ongoing healthcare professional education to increase the uptake of high-quality dialysis fluid.

It opened the trading session at $34.93, the shares rose to $35.02 and dropped to $34.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FMS points out that the company has recorded -21.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 235.98K shares, FMS reached to a volume of 2050256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMS shares is $45.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on FMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is set at 0.93 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for FMS stock

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.40. With this latest performance, FMS shares dropped by -15.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.07 for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.71, while it was recorded at 39.51 for the last single week of trading, and 41.91 for the last 200 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.24 and a Gross Margin at +30.86. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.86.

Return on Total Capital for FMS is now 9.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.26. Additionally, FMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] managed to generate an average of $9,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA go to 9.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]

Positions in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [NYSE:FMS] by around 1,936,215 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 663,399 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 7,982,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,582,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,533,394 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 48,487 shares during the same period.