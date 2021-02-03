Isoray Inc. [ISR] Revenue clocked in at $9.70 million, up 331.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Isoray Inc. [AMEX: ISR] price surged by 19.75 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Isoray to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR), a medical technology company and seed brachytherapy innovator powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, announced that Chief Executive Officer Lori Woods will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference. The virtual conference will be held January 11-14, 2021.

The on-demand presentation will be available on Isoray’s Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://isoray.com/investors/presentations/ at 6:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, January 11, 2021. It will remain available on the website for 90 days.

A sum of 15281007 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.71M shares. Isoray Inc. shares reached a high of $2.08 and dropped to a low of $1.60 until finishing in the latest session at $1.94.

The one-year ISR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -33.79. The average equity rating for ISR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Isoray Inc. [ISR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISR shares is $1.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Isoray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Isoray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ISR stock. On July 16, 2014, analysts increased their price target for ISR shares from 3.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Isoray Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.71.

ISR Stock Performance Analysis:

Isoray Inc. [ISR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.18. With this latest performance, ISR shares gained by 331.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 192.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.98 for Isoray Inc. [ISR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9890, while it was recorded at 1.7540 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7071 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Isoray Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Isoray Inc. [ISR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.66 and a Gross Margin at +52.93. Isoray Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.60.

Return on Total Capital for ISR is now -49.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.56. Additionally, ISR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] managed to generate an average of -$65,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Isoray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

ISR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Isoray Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISR.

Isoray Inc. [ISR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 7.80% of ISR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,795,752, which is approximately 17.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,153,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 million in ISR stocks shares; and HIGHLAND PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, currently with $1.05 million in ISR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Isoray Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Isoray Inc. [AMEX:ISR] by around 584,105 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,006,825 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 5,179,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,769,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 166,449 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 403,525 shares during the same period.