HSBC Securities lifts Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] price surged by 4.75 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on September 24, 2020 that Santander Bank Adopts Digital Mortgage And Home Equity Solution From Roostify.

— Bank leverages latest in lending technology to provide customer-centric lending, reducing the approval time for consumers by up to 40 percent –.

Santander Bank announced that it is partnering with Roostify on its digital home lending platform to provide a more convenient way for customers to apply for the Bank’s home lending services. The faster and easier-to-use digital solution enables Santander to process and close loans more efficiently with fewer manual touches, and is yet another step in the Bank’s journey toward simplification, digitization, and transforming its value proposition for customers.

A sum of 7734439 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.54M shares. Banco Santander S.A. shares reached a high of $3.09 and dropped to a low of $3.04 until finishing in the latest session at $3.09.

The one-year SAN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -43.06. The average equity rating for SAN stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $2.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.54.

SAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Santander S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.37. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.18.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 485.58. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 310.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of $33,169 per employee.

SAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. go to -13.70%.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $822 million, or 1.60% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 106,227,829, which is approximately 5.547% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 23,254,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.86 million in SAN stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $54.8 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly -5.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 29,520,615 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 16,948,088 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 219,397,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,866,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,761,114 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,705,062 shares during the same period.