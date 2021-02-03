Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Holicity Inc. [HOL] moved up 57.54: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Holicity Inc. [NASDAQ: HOL] jumped around 5.95 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.29 at the close of the session, up 57.54%. The company report on February 3, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Holicity Inc. (Nasdaq – HOL).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Holicity Inc. (“Holicity” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:HOL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Holicity, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Astra, the fastest privately-funded company in history to demonstrate orbital launch capability, and result in Astra becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Holicity shareholders will retain ownership of only 12% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Holicity Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Compared to the average trading volume of 88.58K shares, HOL reached a trading volume of 36437156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Holicity Inc. [HOL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Holicity Inc. is set at 0.69

How has HOL stock performed recently?

Holicity Inc. [HOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.41.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.37 for Holicity Inc. [HOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading.

Holicity Inc. [HOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Holicity Inc. [HOL]

5 institutional holders increased their position in Holicity Inc. [NASDAQ:HOL] by around 2,920,898 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,920,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,920,898 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

