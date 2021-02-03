Halliburton Company [HAL] Revenue clocked in at $14.45 billion, down -5.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] price surged by 1.30 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Halliburton Co. to Host Earnings Call.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 19, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A sum of 8382732 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.13M shares. Halliburton Company shares reached a high of $18.185 and dropped to a low of $17.57 until finishing in the latest session at $17.86.

The one-year HAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.62. The average equity rating for HAL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $22.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $25, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on HAL stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HAL shares from 13.50 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.02, while it was recorded at 17.85 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Halliburton Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +10.83. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.39.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 3.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.85. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

HAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Halliburton Company posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 15.51%.

Halliburton Company [HAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,903 million, or 77.40% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,500,093, which is approximately 2.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 59,393,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in HAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.06 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 95,028,538 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 56,755,671 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 514,676,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 666,460,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,515,897 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 5,733,341 shares during the same period.