Goldman lifts Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.63% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.02%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that 100% of Customers Recommend Snowflake for Fourth Consecutive Year in Dresner Advisory Services ADI Report.

Industry analytics research report ranks Snowflake as a leading ADI technology provider.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, announced Snowflake received a perfect recommend score in the 2021 Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) Market Study after 100 percent of Snowflake customers who participated in the survey said they would recommend Snowflake to other organizations, for the fourth consecutive year. The ADI report is published annually by Dresner Advisory Services, LLC.

The one-year Snowflake Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.87. The average equity rating for SNOW stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $85.34 billion, with 166.87 million shares outstanding and 50.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, SNOW stock reached a trading volume of 7202066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $309.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 16.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 174.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.75.

SNOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.02.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 308.90, while it was recorded at 278.90 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Snowflake Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.26 and a Gross Margin at +55.97. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.65.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -58.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.93. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,931 million, or 97.40% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 17,464,340, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 6,125,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.22 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 66,070,169 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 45,792 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 164,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,280,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 317 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,953,017 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 28,894 shares during the same period.