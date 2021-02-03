Thursday, February 4, 2021
Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] is 11.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] gained 0.05% or 0.03 points to close at $65.13 with a heavy trading volume of 7739256 shares. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Gilead and the Human Rights Campaign Will Work Together to Combat HIV Epidemic and Promote Transgender Justice.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization, announced that Gilead will provide a $3.2 million grant over two years to support communities disproportionately impacted by the HIV epidemic in the United States, particularly communities of color. Gilead will directly fund the efforts of the HRC Foundation – HRC’s educational arm – aimed at ending the HIV epidemic, as well as fund the organization’s Transgender Justice Initiative.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005393/en/.

It opened the trading session at $65.09, the shares rose to $65.97 and dropped to $64.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GILD points out that the company has recorded -9.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.25M shares, GILD reached to a volume of 7739256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $73.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GILD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for GILD stock

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.48, while it was recorded at 65.20 for the last single week of trading, and 67.80 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.22 and a Gross Margin at +79.06. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.13.

Return on Total Capital for GILD is now 10.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.40. Additionally, GILD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] managed to generate an average of $456,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gilead Sciences Inc. posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 1.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

There are presently around $62,617 million, or 80.20% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 117,783,804, which is approximately 1.683% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 117,113,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.63 billion in GILD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.69 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly -1.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 691 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 45,866,801 shares. Additionally, 835 investors decreased positions by around 65,887,911 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 849,666,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 961,421,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,427,325 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 5,820,347 shares during the same period.

