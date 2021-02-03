Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO] gain 1.38% so far this year. What now?

Gatos Silver Inc. [NYSE: GATO] traded at a low on 02/02/21, posting a -10.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.21. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Gatos Silver Continues to Successfully Expand Operations at Cerro Los Gatos In 2020.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a 2020 Cerro Los Gatos (“CLG”) operating update encompassing its final commissioning phase and inaugural full year of production.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1460660 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gatos Silver Inc. stands at 26.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.77%.

The market cap for GATO stock reached $772.92 million, with 58.51 million shares outstanding and 34.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 681.58K shares, GATO reached a trading volume of 1460660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GATO shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GATO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Gatos Silver Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Gatos Silver Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on GATO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gatos Silver Inc. is set at 2.20

How has GATO stock performed recently?

Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.38, while it was recorded at 13.07 for the last single week of trading.

Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gatos Silver Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]

There are presently around $107 million, or 78.10% of GATO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GATO stocks are: MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF MICHIGAN with ownership of 6,205,259, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; EXOR INVESTMENTS (UK) LLP, holding 1,905,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.17 million in GATO stocks shares; and STRS OHIO, currently with $75000.0 in GATO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Gatos Silver Inc. [NYSE:GATO] by around 8,118,179 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,118,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GATO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,118,179 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.