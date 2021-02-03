Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] is 13.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ: GMDA] traded at a high on 02/02/21, posting a 19.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.49. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Gamida Cell to Present Full Data from Phase 3 Study of Omidubicel at TCT, the Combined Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, announced that the full results of the Phase 3 clinical trial of omidubicel will be presented for the first time at the TCT Meetings, the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), which is being held virtually from February 8–12, 2021.

The international, multi-center, randomized Phase 3 study for omidubicel evaluated the safety and efficacy of omidubicel in patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing allogeneic bone marrow transplant compared to a comparator group of patients who received a standard umbilical cord blood transplant.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1669047 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gamida Cell Ltd. stands at 9.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.84%.

The market cap for GMDA stock reached $543.21 million, with 49.47 million shares outstanding and 38.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 750.85K shares, GMDA reached a trading volume of 1669047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Gamida Cell Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GMDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamida Cell Ltd. is set at 0.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.61. With this latest performance, GMDA shares gained by 13.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.88 for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.52, while it was recorded at 8.25 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for GMDA is now -150.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.07. Additionally, GMDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] managed to generate an average of -$413,867 per employee.Gamida Cell Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gamida Cell Ltd. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GMDA.

There are presently around $144 million, or 35.10% of GMDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,947,181, which is approximately 0.954% of the company’s market cap and around 31.84% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 2,143,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.34 million in GMDA stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $19.14 million in GMDA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gamida Cell Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ:GMDA] by around 700,595 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,446,300 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 13,038,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,185,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMDA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 574,331 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 196,459 shares during the same period.