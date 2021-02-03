Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] moved down -10.98: Why It’s Important

Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FOSL] loss -10.98% on the last trading session, reaching $13.54 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Fossil Group Comments on Armani Group Partnership.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) issued the following statement regarding its continued partnership with the Armani Group. The two companies established a partnership in 1997, and under the current license agreements, Fossil Group designs and distributes products under the Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, and Emporio Armani Swiss brands.

“We are proud of our long-standing relationship with the Armani Group and our ability to drive innovation and strong growth for Emporio Armani, Emporio Armani Swiss, and Armani Exchange. We want to congratulate Giorgio Armani on the announcement of their collaboration with Parmigiani Fleurier under the Giorgio Armani brand,” said Fossil Group CEO Kosta Kartsotis. “The Giorgio Armani brand entering the exclusive luxury watch market will help to build brand equity, excitement, and energy for the entire watch industry.”.

Fossil Group Inc. represents 51.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $704.62 million with the latest information. FOSL stock price has been found in the range of $13.36 to $15.4753.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, FOSL reached a trading volume of 1592091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Fossil Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Fossil Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $12, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on FOSL stock. On February 14, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FOSL shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fossil Group Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOSL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for FOSL stock

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.04. With this latest performance, FOSL shares gained by 56.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 304.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 16.31 for the last single week of trading, and 6.60 for the last 200 days.

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +49.13. Fossil Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.36.

Return on Total Capital for FOSL is now 1.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.83. Additionally, FOSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] managed to generate an average of -$5,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Fossil Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fossil Group Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fossil Group Inc. go to 14.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]

There are presently around $582 million, or 93.10% of FOSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOSL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,416,615, which is approximately 0.138% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,902,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.46 million in FOSL stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $59.17 million in FOSL stock with ownership of nearly -8.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fossil Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FOSL] by around 1,789,667 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 5,762,209 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 35,415,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,967,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOSL stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 802,328 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,081,190 shares during the same period.