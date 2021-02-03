For The AES Corporation [AES], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $25.16 during the day while it closed the day at $24.81. The company report on February 1, 2021 that DP&L expands its senior leadership team.

The Dayton Power and Light Company (DP&L), a subsidiary of the AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), announced additions to its senior leadership team.

“DP&L has a strong and dedicated leadership team, with many individuals who have served DP&L and our customers across the Miami Valley in critical functions over the years,” said Kristina Lund, DP&L President and CEO. “We are pleased to add new capabilities to our team, at this important moment for our company, as we evolve and innovate to better serve our customers and communities.”.

The AES Corporation stock has also loss -5.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AES stock has inclined by 27.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 62.90% and gained 5.57% year-on date.

The market cap for AES stock reached $16.61 billion, with 665.00 million shares outstanding and 663.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 10660579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $27.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AES shares from 19 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for AES in the course of the last twelve months was 84.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AES stock trade performance evaluation

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.29, while it was recorded at 24.25 for the last single week of trading, and 17.97 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.18. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.96.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 526.52. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 619.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The AES Corporation [AES] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The AES Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.30%.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,997 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,611,595, which is approximately -4.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 81,245,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in AES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.15 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly -5.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 41,428,871 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 56,810,147 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 506,223,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 604,462,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,866,225 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 9,718,493 shares during the same period.