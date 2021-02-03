DURECT Corporation [DRRX] Revenue clocked in at $42.00 million, up 19.81% YTD: What’s Next?

DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ: DRRX] price surged by 18.10 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on February 2, 2021 that DURECT Corporation Announces U.S. FDA Approval of POSIMIR® For Post-Surgical Pain Reduction for up to 72 Hours Following Arthroscopic Subacromial Decompression.

POSIMIR is the only approved sustained-release bupivacaine product indicated for up to 72 hours of post-surgical analgesia from a single application.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Conference Call, February 2, 2021 at 4:30pm ET.

A sum of 10721409 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 859.77K shares. DURECT Corporation shares reached a high of $2.85 and dropped to a low of $2.415 until finishing in the latest session at $2.48.

Guru’s Opinion on DURECT Corporation [DRRX]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for DURECT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for DURECT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on DRRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DURECT Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

DRRX Stock Performance Analysis:

DURECT Corporation [DRRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.83. With this latest performance, DRRX shares gained by 19.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.64 for DURECT Corporation [DRRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DURECT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DURECT Corporation [DRRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.78 and a Gross Margin at +85.99. DURECT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.60.

Return on Total Capital for DRRX is now -42.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.33. Additionally, DRRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] managed to generate an average of -$228,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.DURECT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

DRRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DURECT Corporation posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DURECT Corporation go to 15.00%.

DURECT Corporation [DRRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $275 million, or 55.00% of DRRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRRX stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 26,414,656, which is approximately -0.938% of the company’s market cap and around 1.59% of the total institutional ownership; LION POINT CAPITAL, LP, holding 17,730,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.97 million in DRRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.86 million in DRRX stock with ownership of nearly 2.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DURECT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ:DRRX] by around 2,772,216 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,616,663 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 102,528,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,917,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRRX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 959,748 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 853,812 shares during the same period.